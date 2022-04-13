APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — After losing a 12-year-old tiger named Putin unexpectedly last month, the Minnesota Zoo has welcomed a new cub.
The 16-month-old named Luka arrived in Minnesota last week from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. While he hasn’t made his debut yet, the zoo said he will be introduced to his public habitat this week and “should be more and more visible to guests in the coming days.”
“While this opportunity came about quicker than anticipated, it’s one that will benefit Luka, who was at an age where he was ready to separate from his mother,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement, “and one that will support the Zoo’s dedication to tiger conservation by providing potential future breeding opportunities in the years ahead.”
Putin, who had been at the Minnesota Zoo since 2015, suffered cardiac failure during a routine medical procedure March 23.