ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Wild forward Ryan Hartman will be paying up for a rude gesture made during Tuesday night’s game.
The NHL announced a $4,250 fine for Hartman’s “unsportsmanlike conduct” during the third period of the game against the Edmonton Oilers. After a fight between the two teams, Hartman raised his middle finger at the Oilers’ Evander Kane. He also appeared to shout obscenities at Kane.
Hartman was penalized for roughing, and also received a 10-minute misconduct.
The fight was prompted by Kane’s hit on Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild’s young star.
“We don’t want [Kaprizov] in there,” Hartman said after the game. “[Kane] gave Kirill a shot from behind on a very vulnerable spot. It goes to show, we had five guys in there, they didn’t have one guy in there to help him. I don’t think any of their guys are going to defend him.”
“I don’t care if it’s Kirill Kaprizov or not,” head coach Dean Evason said. “It’s a Minnesota Wild player and our guys were in there defending each other and that’s what our group does.”
The Wild won the game 5-1. Hartman scored twice.