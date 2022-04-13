CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Wild forward Ryan Hartman will be paying up for a rude gesture made during Tuesday night’s game.

The NHL announced a $4,250 fine for Hartman’s “unsportsmanlike conduct” during the third period of the game against the Edmonton Oilers. After a fight between the two teams, Hartman raised his middle finger at the Oilers’ Evander Kane. He also appeared to shout obscenities at Kane.

Hartman was penalized for roughing, and also received a 10-minute misconduct.

Edmonton Oilers Left Wing Evander Kane (91) yells at Minnesota Wild Center Ryan Hartman (38) during the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Minnesota Wild on April 12th, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The fight was prompted by Kane’s hit on Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild’s young star.

“We don’t want [Kaprizov] in there,” Hartman said after the game. “[Kane] gave Kirill a shot from behind on a very vulnerable spot. It goes to show, we had five guys in there, they didn’t have one guy in there to help him. I don’t think any of their guys are going to defend him.”

“I don’t care if it’s Kirill Kaprizov or not,” head coach Dean Evason said. “It’s a Minnesota Wild player and our guys were in there defending each other and that’s what our group does.”

The Wild won the game 5-1. Hartman scored twice.