MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Strong winds that have continued into Thursday are tipping over semis — again.
According to MnDOT, there were two incidents early Thursday afternoon, one on Highway 23 north of Granite Falls and another on Highway 75 north of Ivanhoe. MnDOT said there were closed lanes due to tipped semis.
At the time, MnDOT said the roads would only be temporarily closed. The incidents weren’t captured by traffic cams, since there are none in the area, but the agency shared a video of road crews tipping a semi back onto its wheels.
Everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/SCY1bxjfRa
— MnDOT District 8 (@MnDOTsouthwest) April 14, 2022
MnDOT says everyone involved is OK.
On Tuesday, nine semis tipped on Interstate 35 near Faribault due to strong storms that rolled over the southern half of the state.