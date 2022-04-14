ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Wild forward Ryan Hartman is getting a lot of support for what the NHL deemed “unsportsmanlike conduct” during Tuesday night’s game.

The league fined Hartman $4,250 for giving the middle finger to the Edmonton Oilers’ Evander Kane after a fight. The fight was prompted by Kane’s hit on the Wild’s young superstar, Kirill Kaprizov.

Wild fans clearly disagree with the league’s decision. After the fine was announced, Hartman’s Venmo was inundated with payments to help cover it.

The Wild said that as of Thursday afternoon, Hartman had received more than $6,000. He said on Twitter he will donate any money received by Friday at 7 p.m. to Children’s Minnesota.

Wow….overwhelmed by the amount of donations I have received to help pay for my fine. You fans are amazing. I will be paying for it with my own money, but wanted to let everyone know that any money sent to me by 7 pm on Friday will be donated to Children’s Minnesota. — Ryan Hartman (@RHartzy18) April 14, 2022

“Overwhelmed by the amount of donations I have received to help pay for my fine,” Hartman said. “You fans are amazing.”

Hartman also asked that fans directly donate to Children’s Minnesota.

As the Kid Experts, they provide amazing services to children in Minnesota and the Midwest. Instead of sending money to me, please consider donating directly to Children’s Minnesota at https://t.co/qLRhVUyIBE https://t.co/njjTtlJNrV — Ryan Hartman (@RHartzy18) April 14, 2022

Kane was suspended last season for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. He also had a publicly messy divorce, with his ex-wife accusing him of domestic abuse and alleging he gambled on NHL games. The league said its own investigation could not substantiate those claims.

Still, Kane’s on- and off-ice transgressions have earned the ire of some NHL players and fans. Hartman alluded to as much in his postgame presser Tuesday.

“[Kane] gave Kirill a shot from behind on a very vulnerable spot,” he said. “It goes to show, we had five guys in there, they didn’t have one guy in there to help him. I don’t think any of their guys are going to defend him.”