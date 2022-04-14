MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday morning, you’ll have a chance secure your spot to watch the Timberwolves in the playoffs.
The Wolves are playing the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in a best of seven series for the first round of the playoffs. There will be two guaranteed games at Target Center, and possibly a third.
Tickets for those games go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
After a thrilling victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday to secure their playoff run, the excitement around the team could not be higher. It’s that fan energy that’s going to hopefully carry this team throughout the playoffs. Especially during games with home court advantage.
MORE: Wolves Playoff-Bound After Beating Clippers 109-104 In Play-In
“It’s unreal man. Minnesota basketball, you guys probably already know it’s been a long time coming,” fan James Borrelle said. “It’s awesome to see them hit the playoffs this year, be able to clinch it.”
The first two games are in Memphis, and game 1 is this Saturday.
You can order your tickets online or over the phone for games 3 and 4 at Target Center, which will be April 21 and 23. Tickets start at $20.