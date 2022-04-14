Body Cam Footage Released Of Kids Being Detained By Maplewood Police; Activists Call For Change“There is where you should be saying ‘I'm sorry’ to us mothers instead of trying to justify it and saying, ‘Oh we only had them for this amount of time.’ It doesn't matter if you had them for five seconds, you put them in handcuffs and you threw them in the back of a car,” Toshira Garraway said.