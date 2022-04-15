MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple people have been displaced and one person is in the hospital after an early morning fire in north Minneapolis Friday.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, fire crews responded at 5:13 a.m. to a two-story residential duplex fire, located on the 900 block of Thomas Ave. N. When they arrived, they observed heavy smoke coming from the first floor.READ MORE: Multiple Crashes And Backups Reported Overnight Amid Strong Winds, Snow
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in a residential unit’s kitchen area, with no fire extension occurring to the neighboring unit.
One resident, a man, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.READ MORE: Motorist Swerves Into Path Of Semi In Minneapolis, Dies At Hospital
The residential unit where the fire occurred was declared uninhabitable and the neighboring unit is being evaluated for livability due to heavy smoke residue, officials said.
Three other residents of the residential unit with the fire and five residents in the other unit were displaced. The Red Cross was called and a Metro Transit bus was requested to assist the residents.MORE NEWS: MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday
The fire is under investigation.