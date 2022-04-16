MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Concerned community members are asking for help restoring a local lake to its natural beauty.
Members from several groups gathered on Saturday afternoon to swap information on how restoration efforts are going on Lake Hiawatha. They say they’ve pulled nearly 10,000 pounds of trash from the lake since 2014.
“The beautiful thing about this lake is that it’s home to 250 species of animal, so it’s quite diverse for a city lake” said Sean Connaughty.
The groups say they’ve been asking for help from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, but they say that call has not been answered.
The park board says they are aware of the garbage situation, and have concerns. They say the trash could be coming from a number of different places connected by Minnehaha Creek.
The park board says it is working with the city and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District on a plan of action.