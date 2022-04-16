MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 56-year-old man is in the hospital and another man is in jail after a stabbing in downtown Minneapolis Friday afternoon.
Police believe there was a verbal altercation between two men near the 1300 block of Linden Avenue, which escalated into a stabbing. Then, the 56-year-old walked a few blocks to 8th Street and Hennepin Avenue, where police found him.
He was taken to the hospital with a potentially life-threatening injury.
Police say the other man is cooperating with the investigation. Police later said that a 58-year-old man was arrested for assault and booked into Hennepin County Jail.