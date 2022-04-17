CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twins pitcher Sonny Gray is headed to the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday.

He’ll be replaced by Cody Stashak, who’s returning from his own stint on the injured list.

Gray, a two-time All-Star the Twins acquired from the Cincinnati Reds this offseason, has a 5.68 ERA in two starts so far this year.

The Twins are in Boston for a matchup with the Red Sox Sunday afternoon.