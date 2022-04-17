MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twins pitcher Sonny Gray is headed to the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday.
He’ll be replaced by Cody Stashak, who’s returning from his own stint on the injured list.
#MNTwins announce the following roster moves pic.twitter.com/owNi436BQV
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 17, 2022
Gray, a two-time All-Star the Twins acquired from the Cincinnati Reds this offseason, has a 5.68 ERA in two starts so far this year.
The Twins are in Boston for a matchup with the Red Sox Sunday afternoon.