HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other.
Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot.
Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other.
Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.
What led to the shootings is under investigation.