MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey shows a majority of Americans believe they could “live off the land” if they needed to.
The survey, commissioned by Tractor Supply Co. in partnership with OnePoll, asked 2,000 adults about their environmental habits. Sixty-two percent said they could “live off the land,” and one-third of respondents said they could last more than a year living that way.
Nearly 70% of respondents said they would have no problem growing their own produce if grocery stores were shuttered.
About 80% of respondents said gardening skills are necessary for survival.