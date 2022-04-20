DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say that five family members and a dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a Duluth home.

The Duluth Police Department says that the bodies were found in a home on the 700 block of East 12th Street in the city’s East Hillside neighborhood.

According to investigators, police were searching for someone in regards to a welfare check in nearby Hermantown early Wednesday morning and the investigation led officers to the Duluth home.

Duluth police responded to the home around 12:30 p.m., believing that the person they were looking for had access to weapons. After officers entered the home wearing tactical gear, they found the bodies of five people, all believed to be related.

The names of the people have yet to be released, as authorities are working to notify their relatives.

No information has yet been released as to how the people died. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson issued a statement on Twitter, saying that the city is in shock, “sharing a sorrow for the loss of our people.”

She said more details will be provided once they are confirmed, and she thanked the first responders who were called to the home.

“My heart, like yours, absolutely hurts for the pain of loved ones and the fear people likely experienced on their final day here with us,” Larson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.