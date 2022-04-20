CLOQUET, Minn. (WCCO) — A bomb threat Wednesday prompted the evacuation of a high school and middle school in northern Minnesota.
Administrators at the Cloquet High School say that the building was evacuated after the threat out of an abundance of caution, as was the nearby middle school.
Students at the schools were brought to local churches, where parents were instructed to pick them up. After-school activities were canceled.
Staff say that the high school received a bomb threat over the phone, and local police responded, bringing a bomb-sniffing dog from the Duluth Police Department. Both the high school and middle school were searched, and no explosives were found.
Administrators say that bomb threat was a message identical to one recently sent to Esko High School. They added that other Minnesota schools also received threats Wednesday.
Among those school Wednesday was Mahtomedi High School, at which classes were held online due to a threat.
Anyone with information on the Cloquet High School threat is asked to call police at 218-879-1247.