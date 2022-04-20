MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 978 more COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths as case growth continues to tick up.
According to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now recorded over 1.44 million cases and 12,479 deaths since the pandemic began.READ MORE: MSP Airport, Several Airlines, Metro Transit Drop Mask Requirements; Biden Administration May Appeal Judge's Ruling
As of April 12 due to data lag, daily new cases per 100,000 residents – a seven-day rolling average – was at 10.9, which is just above the high risk threshold of 10. That’s up from 6.8 reported on March 20.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: Case Growth Rate Climbs Back Above High Risk Line
Meanwhile, the hospitalization rate remains below the caution line, at 3.3 admissions per 100,000 residents. Just 60 of the state’s hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Monday. Five of those cases required intensive care.
MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: 936 New Cases, 4 More Deaths
Of the state’s eligible population, nearly 71% have completed their vaccine series. However, only about 49% are up to date with vaccine doses.