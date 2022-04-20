CHISHOLM, MINN. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension will be investigating a shooting incident involving an officer in Chisholm Wednesday.
According to the BCA, as of late morning, agents and crime scene personnel are on the way to the scene in northern Minnesota. Details are extremely limited at this time, so it’s not known how the officer is involved in the shooting, or who else is involved.
BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Chisholm. More information to come.
— Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 20, 2022
CBS 3 Duluth reports that there was a heavy police presence earlier in the morning near South Central Avenue and 1st Street. Nearby schools went on a temporary lockdown.
