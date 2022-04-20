MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will be a lovely one, but the rains will return Friday, with a chance for some severe weather.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Thursday will be sunnier and warmer, with a high of 55 degrees in the Twin Cities.
Friday will be windy, with some possible showers and a marginal threat of severe thunderstorms, mainly in southern Minnesota.
Saturday will be more of the same – but the forecasted high in the metro is 72 degrees.
Sunday will kick off a drying trend, and Monday will be windy and cooler, with highs back in the 40s.