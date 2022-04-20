NORTH BRANCH, MINN. (WCCO) — North Branch police say a “420th St” street sign has been stolen so much that it’s now been placed 20 feet up on a pole.
Police shared a picture of the sign on Wednesday; April 20 or 4/20 is an unofficial holiday for celebrating marijuana.
“If you decide to partake in 4/20 activities today just know that you will never be as high as our 420th St sign,” police said.
Police say this is not a challenge, but a way to deter thieves.
“Please do not try and steal our sign. We have trap at the bottom. It may include munchies as a distraction technique,” police said.
The theft of signs with 420 on them is well-documented, and have inspired some unique responses by authorities. In Idaho, a 420 mile marker sign was replaced with 419.9.