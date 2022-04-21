Originally published April 19. Updated with a statement Mary Lucia posted on Facebook Wednesday, a statement from the CEO of APMG, and news of the firing of The Current’s program director.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly two decades on Twin Cities airwaves, Mary Lucia has left The Current. She hosted her final show on Thursday.

Lucia was one of the station’s initial hires ahead of its launch in 2005. Listeners tuned in every afternoon to hear her “No Apologies” song picks, as well as her interviews with music icons such as Iggy Pop, Noel Gallagher and Trent Reznor.

In a statement released by the station Tuesday, Lucia said only: “Starting The Current 17 years ago was a joy.” On Instagram, she posted a selfie with no caption. Fans and former colleagues wrote in the comments, noting how they’ll miss her and wished her well in her future endeavors.

On Wednesday, Lucia posted on Facebook, calling her decision to leave The Current “heartbreaking” and part of a long and nuanced story. As for a specific reason for leaving, she highlighted concerns over the treatment of women at the station.

“The shortest version is I’ve been trying for years to affect positive change in the company,” she wrote. “I’ve been concerned with equity and fair treatment of all of my sisters at the station. Past, present and future.”

She encouraged women still at the station to embrace their unique talents and lift each other up.

Minneapolis Public Radio program director Jim McGuinn released a statement on Tuesday about Lucia’s departure, saying in part Lucia has “been a friend, playing her favorite records and opening her heart to our listeners, who have responded with deep appreciation.”

Soon after Lucia’s final show on Thursday, American Public Media Group — which owns The Current — announced that McGuinn “is no longer” with the company.

“We are proud of the programming we delivered with Jim and are appreciative of his contributions. We do not discuss the details of personnel matters and will not be sharing any specifics,” said an AMPG spokesperson.

Jean Taylor, president and CEO of APMG, released this statement Wednesday about Lucia’s departure:

Mary Lucia has been a vital member of, and contributor to, The Current for 17 years. She’s immensely gifted, has built a one-of-a-kind relationship with her listeners, and she will truly be missed. Under my leadership, we continue to strengthen American Public Media Group (APMG) culture and invest in talent, and these are top priorities. I am firmly committed to creating and sustaining a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment where all employees, including women and people of color, are respected and valued. This is critical as we seek to fulfill APMG’s mission to be an indispensable resource for our audiences and an essential public service for our communities.

In 2015, Lucia took a seven-month leave of absence from the radio station after a yearlong ordeal where she was repeatedly harassed by a stalker at her workplace and at her home. The stalker was sentenced to five years probation.