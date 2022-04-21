MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins say Byron Buxton will return to the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.
The star centerfielder was injured during last Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. He’s listed as a designated hitter in the lineup for the Royals game.
Buxton is back for the series finale.
Nick Gordon will start in center field.
Buxton signed a seven-year, $100 million deal with the Twins this offseason. Before his injury, he hit three home runs in seven games this season.
The Twins are off to a slow start, sitting at 4-8. They’ve lost six of their last eight games.