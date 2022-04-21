MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 case growth rate continues to crawl upward.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 12, which is above the high risk threshold of 10 set by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Meanwhile, health officials reported 1,122 new cases and three more deaths Thursday.
Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has seen 1,442,396 COVID-19 cases, including 64,260 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,482 Minnesotans.
As of Wednesday, there were 215 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds. Twenty-four of those patients required intensive care.
The state has administered more than 9.7 million vaccine doses, including 2.2 million boosters. Of the eligible population, nearly 71% have completed a vaccine series.
MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements.