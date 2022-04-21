MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening outside of a family support center near Minneapolis’s iconic Prospect Park Water Tower.
Police say officers were called to the area of Malcolm and University avenues southeast at about 7:33 p.m. on a report of gunfire. There’s also a childcare center there as well as apartments and a grocery store within a block.
An injured woman was found at the scene and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. She is in critical condition.
No one else was hurt. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday, just a few blocks away, a delivery driver was assaulted before having their vehicle stolen. Police do not believe the incidents are connected, but WCCO talked with someone who lives just up the street.
“It’s tragic to hear someone was shot two blocks from where you live,” Peter Barile said. “I’m more concerned about the victim than my own personal safety. Anything like that is just heartbreaking to hear.”