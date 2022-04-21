MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is going to be dry, sunny and warmer, but after that, there are a couple of Next Weather alert days on tap.
In the Twin Cities, expect a high of 56, while up north, most spots will top out in the 40s. You’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
Showers arrive early in the day Friday, but the chance for isolated storms and even potentially severe weather will occur in the evening hours. The National Weather Service projects a slight risk of severe weather for about half the state, including central and southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities. In western Minnesota, that risk is upgraded to enhanced.
The main threat with these storms will be hail.
The storms will continue into Saturday, and again there will be a slight risk of things turning severe. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s in the Twin Cities as the weekend begins.
Things dry out and cool down on Sunday, and temperatures will stay below average for much of the week.