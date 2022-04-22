COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Three of 23 defendants have settled their part in a lawsuit over a University of Missouri fraternity pledge party that left a student from Minnesota with brain injuries.
An attorney for the family of Daniel Santulli filed a motion Wednesday to approve the settlement.
The terms of the settlement, which must be approved by a court, were not released.
Santulli, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was found in cardiac arrest inside a car at University Hospital in Columbia on Oct. 20.
The lawsuit alleges Santulli and his pledge class at Phi Gamma Delta were each forced to drink a bottle of hard liquor.
