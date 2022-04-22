STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Stillwater say an elderly woman was assaulted during a carjacking earlier this month.
The 84-year-old woman returned to her car on the 600 block of Third Street South on April 13 after a funeral. Police said when she got in the car, a man was in the back seat.
He demanded she drive him to Minneapolis, but the woman drove to her home instead. Police said he then hit her in the head. She got out of the car, and he drove away in it.
The woman received medical attention for her injury.
Police said it’s unlikely the suspect remains in Stillwater. The investigation is ongoing.