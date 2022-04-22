MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite the big comeback win last night, Grizzlies head coach Tyler Jenkins says there is major room for improvement.

“The way that we start games has to significantly get better,” he said. “Our guys are, I like to say, pissed. Understanding that, from a basketball standpoint, we didn’t really have our A game.”

But it was a pristine performance defending Karl-Anthony Towns. Kyle Anderson matched up with him for much of it.

“Try to force him to the basket where I have help, things like that. Just try to make it hard on him. Not letting him have anything easy,” Anderson said.

Towns now has five fouls in each of the last two games, and just four shot attempts last night. Memphis doesn’t think that level of production elite reduction is sustainable.

“We’ve got our game plan. I feel like our guys are doing a good job executing it. But got to be prepared to take it up a notch, and continue to be aggressive,” Jenkins said.

The Grizzlies’ depth has come up big. A key to that is Apple Valley’s own Tyus Jones, who has made strides this season, and gave Memphis it’s long-awaited first lead last night.

“We know how much he means to us as a leader, as a floor general for us. You see his uptick on the offensive end. He’s obviously filled so many roles this year. He’s playing very confidently,” Jenkins said.

If the Grizzlies’ momentum carries over to another win at Target Center Saturday, the Wolves would need a monster comeback of their own in the series.

“You’ve got to put your foot on their neck. That’s the mentality you got to have, honestly,” Anderson said.