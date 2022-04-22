CHISHOLM, MINN. (WCCO) — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer has identified the man who was shot dead by police Wednesday morning in northern Minnesota as 38-year-old Michael David Johnson, of Chisholm.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. after deputies, state troopers and officers from Chisholm, Hibbing and Virginia were searching for a suspect wanted on multiple felony charges in Morrison County.READ MORE: Police Fatally Shoot Felony Suspect In Chisholm; BCA Investigating
After a sheriff’s deputy located the suspect’s vehicle in Chisholm, officers descended on the 200 block of Central Avenue. Police say that they tried to take Johnson into custody, but Johnson came out of the house with knives in his hands.
Police report that they first fired less-lethal rounds, but ultimately two officers then fired lethal rounds.
Johnson died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from medics and officers. No officers were hurt in the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the incident was captured on body-worn cameras and squad video recorders.
The officers involved in the incident have also been identified. They are Virginia Police Officer Nick Grivna and St. Louis County Deputy Cody Dillinger, both of whom fired their handguns in the incident, and St. Louis County Deputy Gavin Nichols, who fired foam-impact rounds.
Chisholm is located roughly 6 miles northeast of Hibbing in northern Minnesota’s Iron Range.