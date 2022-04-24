Next Weather: Record Cold Possible MondayTemperatures will fall below freezing overnight, and the highs on Monday will rival some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded on April 25.

Thousands Without Power After Spring Blizzard In The DakotasA spring blizzard knocked out power to thousands of people and forced the closure of roads across western North Dakota and northwest South Dakota.

Next Weather: Potentially Severe Storms In Store For Friday & SaturdayThe chance for severe thunderstorms Friday night has shifted further to the southwest, and there's a chance for more widespread storms on Saturday.

What Is Next Weather?In Minnesota, weather can be all over the place. Here at WCCO, we want to give you what you need to prepare for what's happening next.

How Do Street Sweepers Work?It might not feel like spring, but it's the time of year for spring cleaning.