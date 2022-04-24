BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A spring blizzard knocked out power to thousands of people and forced the closure of roads across western North Dakota and northwest South Dakota.
The snow, combined with strong winds that gusted up to 60 mph and freezing rain, to create hazardous driving conditions. And the storm knocked down tree limbs and power lines.
Nearly 15,000 utility customers in North Dakota and another 2,500 in South Dakota lacked power Sunday afternoon, according to the poweroutage.us website. That is down from Sunday morning when more than 17,000 didn’t have electricity in North Dakota.
READ MORE: Man, 24, Killed In Rollover Crash In Eagan
The National Weather Service said more than a foot of snow was reported in places across western North Dakota, including 18 inches near Niobe in the northwest corner of the state.
The Bismarck Tribune reported that Interstate 94 was closed between Mandan and the Montana border Sunday and numerous other highways in the region were also closed.
This latest storm follows a three-day blizzard earlier this month and another storm that dropped more snow on the area a few days later on Easter Sunday.
