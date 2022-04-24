DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A close-knit Duluth neighborhood was filled with love and prayers Sunday night, as the community remembers a family murdered in their own home.
Police say a relative killed the Barry family before he killed himself. They believe he was experiencing a mental health crisis.
Earlier Sunday evening, friends shared stories what the Berrys mean to them, and how they’ll honor their legacy in the future.
Since Christmas was the family’s favorite holiday, many homes on their street were decorated in lights as a symbol of light, family and kindness.
Before ending for the night, the group shared a prayer for healing.