EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A 24-year-old Inver Grove Heights man died in a crash in Eagan Sunday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver was heading south on Highway 77 near Cliff Road when he left the roadway around 2:45 a.m.
The car went into the ditch, hit a sign post and rolled, the patrol said. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the vehicle caught fire after crashing.
The man has not been publicly identified. The state patrol was expected to release more information later on Sunday.