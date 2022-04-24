MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League held its hall of fame ceremony Sunday, honoring 13 inductees — headlined by a name every Minnesotan knows.

“You know, it’s a very rich tradition of athletes that have come out of the state of Minnesota, and happy to join that group,” said former Twins star Joe Mauer.

Mauer’s high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he excelled in three sports, is well documented.

“Great mentors and role models ahead of me kind of just saying, ‘Hey, every once in a while you should just take a step back and look and enjoy the moment that you’re in,’” Mauer said. “And now that my career is done, you can do that a little bit more, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Mauer and fellow inductee Larry McKenzie, who crossed paths on the basketball court, reminisced together Sunday.

“You know, when I started out coaching, I mean I never even imagined something like this,” McKenzie said.

The Minneapolis North head boys basketball coach is widely regarded as one of the metro’s iconic active leaders for young people. This honor had a big impact.

“This is the pinnacle, you know, of all of those hall of fame awards. I mean, be recognized in Minnesota by the Minnesota State High School League as a coach for your accomplishments, man, I’m on a high,” McKenzie said.

Mindy Myhre was inducted for her accomplishments as a gymnast at Mahtomedi, winning 13 individual state titles, and four straight all-around state crowns. For her, it’s all about family.

“This really feels like an event for them because they supported me so much, and kind of gave me that energy to go out there and compete all the time and gave you something to compete for,” Myhre said.

The other coaches inducted Sunday were former Mahtomedi gymnastics head coach Debbie Driscoll and Brian Luke, the longtime leader for Stillwater swimming and diving.