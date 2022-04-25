MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported on Monday one additional COVID-19 death and 1,158 more virus cases.
According to the Minnesota health department’s daily update, total reported positive cases is now at 1.44 million and deaths are at 12,493 since the pandemic began.
The update comes as the state’s case growth continues to tick up, last recorded at 13.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s up from 6.8 recorded in March. State health officials draw the line of high risk at 10.
Over 62,000 cases of COVID-19 have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, with a little over 18% of those cases needing intensive care treatment.
About 75% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose.