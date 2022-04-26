ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Attorney General announced a lawsuit today against solar-power sales companies he says are scamming Minnesotans.
Attorney General Keith Ellison says it started with complaints from homeowners.
Ellison says his office is suing four Utah-based companies and three of their executives.
“It’s a shameful scam,” Ellison said.
He says the companies used deceptive and predatory practices to sell homeowners residential solar panels that cost far more than they should have.
Ellison urges people to do their research before signing contracts, and says if it seems to good to be true it probably is.