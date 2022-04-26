MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The identities of the jurors in the Kim Potter trial will be released on Friday, along with other trial documents.
Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu's decision, filed Monday, is in response to a motion filed by the Media Coalition asking the court to unseal juror identities, the prospective juror list, juror profiles, completed juror questionnaires and original verdict forms.
Chu granted part of the motion, but also denied part of it.
On Friday, the court will release the names and juror numbers of the 14 sworn and alternate jurors. Information on their addresses and other contact information will not be provided.
Additionally, the court will unseal the completed juror questionnaires of the 54 prospective jurors who were considered as potential jurors during jury selection, the prospective juror list, and the original verdict forms signed by the jury foreperson. Chu says there was no document created with juror demographic profiles.
Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, was convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April. She was sentenced to 16 months in prison and eight months of supervised release.