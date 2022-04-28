Murder Update:
A 14-year-old is charged with murdering, sexually assaulting 10-year-old Lily Peters.
Latest News
COVID In MN: State Breaches 12,500 Deaths
The state of Minnesota has recorded over 12,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Local, Plant-Based Burger Restaurant Stalk & Spade Set To Expand Nationally
A restaurant that started in the Twin Cities suburbs is about to go national. From the same team that developed Crisp & Green, Stalk & Spade is a burger and chicken place with a twist. No animal meats, no dairy.
Next Weather: A Dry Start Before Showers Arrive Thursday Evening
Thursday will start off dry, but rain showers will arrive in the Twin Cities around dinnertime.
Next Weather: Rains Return Thursday, Wet Weekend To Follow
After a cool and dry Wednesday, precipitation returns to the Twin Cities Thursday, and our unseasonably cool trend continues.
How Do We Know If Spring Has Sprung?
National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With Flooding
Fast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend.
Thousands Without Power After Spring Blizzard In The Dakotas
A spring blizzard knocked out power to thousands of people and forced the closure of roads across western North Dakota and northwest South Dakota.
Wolves-Grizzlies Game 6 Tips Off At 8 P.M. Friday
It's a must-win for the Wolves, who are down 3-2 in the first round series.
Vikings' Draft Party Returns To U.S. Bank Stadium
For the first time since the pandemic began, the Vikings NFL draft party will be in-person at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Joe Ryan's Arm, Max Kepler's Bat Lead Twins Past Tigers 5-0
Joe Ryan threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Max Kepler stayed hot with a pair of home runs as the streaking Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Wednesday night.
'I'm Just Going To Keep Building From Here': U Of M Sophomore Sets School Record In Discus Throw
Shelby Frank waltzed her way into the University of Minnesota record books on Saturday in Louisiana, launching her fifth throw of the meet 190 feet and three inches.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
Bethel University’s New Post-Baccalaureate Nursing Program
By
WCCO-TV Staff
April 28, 2022 at 9:00 am
Bethel University has a new post-baccalaureate nursing program.
Click here for more information
.