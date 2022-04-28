MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state of Minnesota has recorded over 12,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health's Thursday update, there have been four additional deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 12,503. Health officials also reported 1,642 more virus cases, bringing total cases reported to 1.45 million.
As it has for the last month, the state’s case growth continues to rise. The latest recorded figure is 17 daily new cases per 100,000 residents – compared to 6.8 recorded in mid-March. Same goes for the hospitalization rate, which is now at 4.1 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000, which is just above the caution line, drawn at 4.
Case growth and hospitalization rate are two major public health risk measures that help inform the state's response to the virus. The health department no longer provides testing and positivity rate data due to federal requirement changes.
In hospitals, there are 23 patients with the virus needing intensive care beds, and an additional 261 patients with the virus needing non-ICU beds.
Nearly 9.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state – 2.2 million of those being booster shots. Of the state's eligible population, 71% have completed their vaccine series. However, just less than half of that group – 49.1% – is up to date with vaccine doses.
Moderna on Thursday formally requested the Food and Drug Administration to authorize two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to children 5 and younger.