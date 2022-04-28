ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The leaders of the Minnesota Senate and House chambers have signaled that they have the support to reach a deal that would lead to checks for frontline workers struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deal was mentioned during a MinnPost forum Thursday morning, with both Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) saying they’ve reached a tentative deal and are seeking to bring it up later Thursday in both chambers, “pending final language.”
The deal would involve a reported $500 million in frontline worker relief payments, as well as $2.7 billion to help replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund.
Here are the deets of the deal, which Miller says will likely reach the gov. for signature tomorrow:
-$2.7 billion replenish the unemployment trust fund
-$500M for frontline worker bonuses (doubled from $250M last year)
-$190M for Gov. Tim Walz ongoing COVID response needs. https://t.co/paKajXV2zD
— Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) April 28, 2022
The relief checks could reportedly go to an estimated 667,000 frontline workers, and were estimated to be $750.
The reported deal would also include close to $200 million in federal COVID-19 funds, to be used as determined by Gov. Tim Walz, who could sign off on the deal as soon as Friday if passed by the House and Senate.