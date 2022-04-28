MPD Investigation:MN Dept. Of Human Rights says probable cause that the MPD "engages in a pattern or practice of race discrimination."
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves on Thursday announced the start time for their Game 6 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. Friday at Target Center. It’s a must-win for the Wolves, who are down 3-2 in the first round series.

Game 5 ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Wolves, who led for most of the game before going down late. A three from Anthony Edwards tied it up at 109-109 with three seconds left before a last-second Ja Morant layup gave the Grizzlies the win.

If the Wolves win and tie the series, Game 7 will take place Sunday in Memphis.