MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves on Thursday announced the start time for their Game 6 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The game will tip off at 8 p.m. Friday at Target Center. It’s a must-win for the Wolves, who are down 3-2 in the first round series.
here we go.
Friday. 8 PM. @TargetCenterMN. pic.twitter.com/SGpR3xljqu
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 28, 2022
Game 5 ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Wolves, who led for most of the game before going down late. A three from Anthony Edwards tied it up at 109-109 with three seconds left before a last-second Ja Morant layup gave the Grizzlies the win.
If the Wolves win and tie the series, Game 7 will take place Sunday in Memphis.