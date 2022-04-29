DALLAS (WCCO) — Southwest Airlines is sharing a sweet story that happened on one of their planes recently.
Pam and Jeremy got married on the plane, but they were planning to get married in Vegas. When their connecting flight got canceled in Dallas, an ordained minister at the gate offered to help.
All three jumped in an Uber to another airport across town to catch a Southwest flight.
The pilot joked that they should get married on the plane since they were in full wedding attire.
The flight crew jumped into action, making toilet paper streamers.
One of the flight Attendants was Pam’s maid of honor.
And a professional photographer, who happened to be on plane, pulled out her camera and snapped official wedding photos.