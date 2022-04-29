BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A member of the jury that convicted a former police officer is sharing her thoughts. Friday, the court made public the names of the jury that decided Kim Potter’s fate.

Six women and six men, ranging in age from 22 to 69, found the ex-Brooklyn Center police officer guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

We spoke with a juror by phone, and she wanted to keep her identity private. She’s a retired teacher who says that if you have a chance to do your civic duty, you should.

“You know it was just everything that could’ve gone wrong in a traffic stop went wrong. Everything, on both parts,” the juror said.

This juror called the traffic stop and what unfolded between Wright and then-officer Potter: tragic. Potter testified she meant to pull her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed the 20-year-old.

“My first instincts were you know, how could this happen, and I still don’t think that Kim Potter knows,” the juror said.

The trial spanned nine days. The jury deliberated for nearly 30 hours.

“You can’t let your own personal bias, or you know, enter into a decision. She made the ultimate mistake. But she was a good person, she was a good cop,” the juror said.

She says the jury came to their conclusion by following the law. That Potter was reckless when she shot and killed Wright.

“It was very difficult because I feel like, I guess the problem I had, is if you’re unaware of what you’re doing can you then be held accountable,” the juror said.

This juror called the experience stressful, but positive. And says she hasn’t given their decision a second thought.

Judge Regina Chu sentenced Potter to two years. Sixteen of those months will be served in prison.