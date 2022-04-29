MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday is expected to stay breezy and mild, with scattered showers early, a break midday, and then potentially more rain developing this evening.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says expect to see on-and-off steady rain this weekend, with the bulk of the rain falling Saturday.
There’s the possibility for a few isolated thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected.
Temperatures stay on the cool side of average well into next week. The average temperatures for this time of year would be expected to be in the low to possibly mid-60s. Instead, we’ll be locked below average in the 50s.
The one bright spot in the immediate forecast is that Friday is looking to be the warmest day of the entire week, with the metro area expected to reach the upper 50s.
The flood threat up in northwestern Minnesota remains strong due to the rain and rapid snow melt.