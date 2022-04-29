STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) – Officers who shot and killed a man near Forest Lake in November of last year were justified in their use of deadly force and will not be charged, the Washington County Attorney’s Office says.
Bradley George Erickson, 47, was killed after a pursuit, when officers used a PIT maneuver on the afternoon of Nov. 28, 2021. Erickson reportedly raised a rifle and pointed at a deputy. Forest Lake officers Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smith, along with Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Reiter fired their weapons.READ MORE: Minnesota Zoo's New Construction Project Is A Pedestrian Loop 32 Feet Above The Ground
Erickson was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare, but died at the hospital.
“While the death of an individual by deadly force is never to be taken lightly, there is no question that the actions of the officers in this matter were wholly justified,” said Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Criminal Division Head Nick Hydukovich.READ MORE: Willem Dafoe To Receive Honorary Doctorate From University Of Wisconsin
The county attorney’s office said officers had arrived at a home on the 8300 block of 224th Street North that afternoon after Erickson arrived at the home of someone who had a restraining order against him. The 911 caller said Erickson had threatened to shoot her her, as well as any officers who came to the scene.
Officers arrived to see Erickson walking with a rifle near the caller’s home, the county attorney’s office said. They attempted to negotiate, but Erickson reportedly ignored commands and retreated to his car and fled. Officers pursued him, which is when they initiated the PIT maneuver.MORE NEWS: Coroner: Lily Peters, 10, Died Of Strangulation, Blunt Force Trauma
The attorney’s office said that under the circumstances, the officers reasonably feared death or great bodily harm. They were left with no means to deescalate the situation other than the use of deadly force, the attorney’s office said.