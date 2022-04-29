Seahawks Select Minnesota's Boye Mafe In 2nd Round Of NFL Draft The Seattle Seahawks continued to address specific needs by selecting edge rusher Boye Mafe from Minnesota with the No. 40 pick and running back Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State at No. 41 in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

In 2nd Round, Vikings Take Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. After two more trades, the busy Minnesota Vikings took Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night.

Vikings Pick Bulldogs Safety Lewis Cine In 1st Round, After Trading Way Down In Deal With LionsThe Minnesota Vikings began the NFL draft with their highest first-round pick in six years on Thursday night and promptly packaged it in a trade with a division opponent to move down 20 spots for Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

'It's Not Over': 2 Chaplains Lead Timberwolves In Prayer Leading Into Game 6“We’re not there to really push religion and drive that down someone’s throat,” Chris Thibodeaux said. “Yes, we have the angle that we believe God loves you and Jesus loves you, but we really want to bring hope and confidence.”