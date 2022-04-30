MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Friends and family gathered at a memorial Saturday to remember Jamar Clark, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police in 2015.
The group drove a car caravan from Patrick Henry High School to the memorial site for Clark at the intersection of Plymouth and James avenues on the city’s north side.
Clark would have turned 31 years old on Tuesday.
“It’s not just about Jamar, it’s about all lives, you know,” said Michael Burns, who was one of many who gathered at the memorial despite the rain. “We’re just showing that we care…That’s our blood and family. I wouldn’t let his name die in vain.”
“We know that faith comes slow, justice comes slow,” added Eddie Sutton, who was also present Saturday. “We’re just going to continue to fight, not just our generation, but generations to come.”
Clark was 24 when he was shot and killed by Minneapolis police in November of 2015. Officers were responding to a report of a woman being assaulted.
Clark was unarmed at the time, but officers say he was reaching for their gun during a struggle. The Hennepin County Attorney chose not to charge the officers, saying the shooting was justified.
The case sparked massive protests across Minneapolis.