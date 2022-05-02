MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,736 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths as the state’s case growth continues to spike.
According to the MDH’s daily update Monday, which includes data up to date as of Friday morning, there have now been over 1.45 million total cases reported and 12,511 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, two public health risk measures – case growth and hospitalization rate – continue to rise since March.
Case growth — a seven-day rolling average — was last recorded at 18.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, compared to 6.8 recorded in mid-March. It’s well above the high risk threshold, drawn at 10.
The hospitalization rate is at 4.7 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. That’s above the caution threshold at 4 and compared to 3.2 recorded in late March.
About 62,500 cases of COVID-19 required hospitalization, with 18% of those cases needing intensive care treatment. In hospitals as of late last week, there were 26 patients with the virus needing ICU beds and an additional 270 patients needing non-ICU beds.