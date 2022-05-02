MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lynx have handed one of their young stars a multi-year contract extension.
The team did not announce the terms of the deal for forward Napheesa Collier.
“I’m excited to extend my career in Minnesota and to continue working towards a championship,” Collier said in a release. “I look forward to joining my teammates and coaching staff for years to come.”
The Lynx drafted Collier in 2019, and she won Rookie of the Year after starting every game and leading the league in minutes played. She led that stat again last season, as well as leading the team in points per game.
“Since 2019 when we drafted her, Phee has been such an integral part of our franchise maintaining its championship aspirations,” Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said. “I am thrilled that she has elected to extend her contract to remain a Lynx and look forward to the years ahead with Phee as a cornerstone of the franchise.”
Collier is also a two-time All-Star.
The Lynx have had a busy offseason, bringing back four-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Finals MVP Sylvia Fowles as well as guards Layshia Clarendon and Rachel Banham.
The team also brought in free agent forward Angel McCoughtry, a five-time All-Star and member of the WNBA’s W25, a list of the greatest players in league history.
The Lynx start the season with a matchup in Seattle against the Storm on Friday.