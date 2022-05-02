ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There are just three weeks left in the legislative session at the Minnesota State Capitol. But there are billions of dollars left to figure out how to spend.

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders on Monday cheered a bipartisan win, celebrating a deal that secured frontline workers bonuses and businesses a tax break.

“Compromises were made. I didn’t get everything I wanted to get there, but I got collaboration and cooperation,” Walz said.

Collaboration and cooperation — essential to get anything done in a divided legislature, as the clock runs down to sort out public safety, education, taxes and more.

Top Republicans and Democrats are hopeful about finding compromise, even though they are very far apart on many issues.

“We have three weeks to complete a lot of work for the people of Minnesota, and it will require continued bipartisanship to get things done,” said DFL House Majority Leader Melissa Hortman.

The unemployment insurance and frontline worker pay deal, plus another program to stabilize health care costs, leaves more than $6 billion left of the $9.2 billion surplus for this biennium. All of that surplus is extra money to work with.

“I am and confident we can continue to work together and get really good things done for the people of Minnesota,” said GOP Sen. Jeremy Miller.

The governor is still pushing for some of those funds to go to one-time direct payments to Minnesotans, so-called “Walz Checks,” so far left out of both chambers’ tax plans.

“I’m willing to compromise, but I’m not willing to compromise out a top priority of mine,” Walz said.

Walz is clear that he does not want to call a special session. If lawmakers don’t reach any more deals before May 23, that budget surplus is up for grabs next session.

In addition to spending, there are policies which still need to be sorted out before the session ends. A bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota could come up for a vote as early as next week.