MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged by warrant following his 10-year-old child’s accidental shooting death last month.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Mayberry faces one count of felony manslaughter in connection with the April 15 incident.

Complaint Details

Court documents detail that officers were dispatched at 11:35 p.m. to a reported shooting at a downtown apartment building on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim died later at the hospital.

According to the complaint, a 12-year-old boy was with the victim alone in the apartment after Mayberry left for work. At some point, they found the gun under a pillow in Mayberry’s bedroom. The boy said he was handling it when he fumbled with it and pulled the trigger by accident. That’s when the gun went off, striking the victim in the chest.

Police say they found eight guns inside the apartment, which belongs to Mayberry. Several of the guns, including the gun that was fired, were loaded. Ammo was also found unsecured in the apartment.

In the hours following the shooting, Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten called the death of a child “especially impactful,” including to those who responded to the scene and attempted saving the child’s life.

“We have two juveniles alone in a residence with access to a gun, and that is always a bad recipe. Always,” Parten said. “We’re asking that any gun owner, or anyone who has weapons in their homes, to please take every measure necessary to secure those weapons.”

Mayberry is charged by warrant and is not in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.