NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old man faces charges after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend with a knife and hammer at a party at St. Olaf College over the weekend.

William Schulenberg is charged with first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault, according to court documents in filed Rice County. In addition to Schulenberg’s ex-girlfriend, he allegedly hurt three other people during the assault.

The Northfield Police Department responded to a stabbing at St. Olaf’s Ytterboe Hall just after midnight Sunday. The victim was already on the way to the hospital.

Responding officers found a bloody scene and were led to Schulenberg, who was sitting in a dorm with two other men. He had blood on his hands and told an officer he had hurt “myself and others,” the complaint states.

Officers found a folding knife and hammer in the room.

One of the men with Schulenberg told police that there was a party in the dorm, and Schulenberg had come through the window and attacked his ex-girlfriend with a hammer.

The man who was hosting the party said Schulenberg texted him, and he told Schulenberg not to come because his ex-girlfriend was there. The school had issued a no-contact order against Schulenberg, the complaint states.

The host said Schulenberg showed up around 12:15 a.m. and started swinging a knife and hammer at his ex-girlfriend. He stabbed her at least twice, the complaint states, and she was taken to a hospital, where investigators spoke with her.

“He tried to kill me,” she said, according to the complaint.

Schulenberg allegedly admitted that he went to the party to hurt his ex-girlfriend. He also allegedly made threats to further harm himself and others.

Schulenberg is in custody, according to the complaint.

—

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.