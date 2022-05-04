Thousands Of MN Homes, Roads At Risk Of Flooding Due To Climate Change, MPCA SaysThe Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warns that the impact of climate change is already severely affecting cities and homeowners across the state.

Next Weather: More Seasonably-Appropriate Warmth Thursday, With Rain In S. MNThe warming trend continues in Minnesota Thursday, with another day in the 60s.

Next Weather: Dry Streak Continues Tuesday, With Sunshine Increasing Through The DayTuesday will start out cloudy, but the skies should clear up in the afternoon hours.

Flooding Affecting Travel In Parts Of Minnesota, North DakotaExcessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water.

Next Weather: May Outlook Looks Wet And Cool (Plus An April Recap)WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows has your recap of last month’s weather and what is in store for this month.